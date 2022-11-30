Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading Down 4.1%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. 2,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

