Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.28. Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 2,105,459 shares trading hands.
Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$81.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
About Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO)
Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.
