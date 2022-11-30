eCash Trading 1% Lower This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $569.87 million and $6.51 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00658352 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00246699 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056055 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,239,998,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,240,029,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.