eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 50,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,053. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

