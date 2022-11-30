eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 50,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,053. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EFTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
