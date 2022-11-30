Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Elastic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elastic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

