Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Financial Survey

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $940.90 million 1.50 -$136.02 million ($2.37) -3.23 Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.15 $8.03 million $0.14 11.64

Profitability

Gold Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -49.76% 0.36% 0.26% Gold Resource 8.02% 9.76% 5.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.19%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 183.74%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Eldorado Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

