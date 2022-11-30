Electroneum Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.18 million and approximately $158,903.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001267 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,974,188 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.