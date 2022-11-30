Electroneum Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $209,694.73 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001255 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,993,893 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

