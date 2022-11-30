ELIS Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.80 or 1.00029921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011186 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00247096 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32164693 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

