Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 1,268.8% in November

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 1,268.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ELTP stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

