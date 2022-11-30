Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

