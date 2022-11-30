Employers (NYSE:EIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.39

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

EIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Employers by 50.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Employers by 30.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Employers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Employers by 69.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

