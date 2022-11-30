Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $2,160,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,230 shares of company stock valued at $22,782,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $271.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $271.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

