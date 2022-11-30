Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($24.52) to GBX 2,270 ($27.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMVHF. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Entain in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.23) to GBX 1,900 ($22.73) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.33) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of GMVHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Entain has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.82.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

