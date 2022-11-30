Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

EPSN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

