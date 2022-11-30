Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.35 million and $552,623.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00008107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,128.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00450697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00116859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00829271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00658015 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,898,960 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

