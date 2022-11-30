Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.35 million and $552,623.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00008107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,128.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00450697 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023315 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002819 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00116859 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00829271 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00658015 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00246694 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,898,960 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
