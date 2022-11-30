Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as low as C$6.65. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 124,304 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11. The firm has a market cap of C$569.95 million and a P/E ratio of 85.00.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

