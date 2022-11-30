Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of FANH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,622. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

