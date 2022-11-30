Fantom One Day Trading Volume Tops $212.16 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $615.03 million and approximately $212.16 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.52 or 0.06708638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00510070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.31019037 BTC.

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

