Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0629 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $46.92 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

