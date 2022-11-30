FidoMeta Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.73 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.10 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01273791 USD and is up 11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

