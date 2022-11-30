First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.68

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $173.68 and last traded at $172.61, with a volume of 215135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,035,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $4,587,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

