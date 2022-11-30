First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 1,408.7% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 1,408.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $29.76.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000.

