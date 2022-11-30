First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,187. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.