First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $15.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

