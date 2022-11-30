First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,035. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

