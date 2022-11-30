First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,035. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.