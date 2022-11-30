First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 50.4% in November

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $8,986,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. 24,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,403. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

