First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 99.0% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTXO stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 86,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,631. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.