First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $155.61. Approximately 25,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 46,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.50.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.