FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. 205,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,784. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

