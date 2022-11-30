Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Up 269.4% in November

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 269.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Flame Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 368,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Flame Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

