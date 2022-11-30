Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 31,896 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
MOAT stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.
