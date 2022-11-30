Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGOV opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

