Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 887.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.