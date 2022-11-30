Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 448,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 127,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HDEF opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

