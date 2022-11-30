Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $287.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.34. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

