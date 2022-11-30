Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 21,141 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

