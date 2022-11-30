Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 22,644 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,479. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1,586.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth $2,315,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 646,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth $5,373,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

