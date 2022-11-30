FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of FMC worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

NYSE FMC opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

