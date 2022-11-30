Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the October 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 49,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This represents a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

