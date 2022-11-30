Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 72,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.