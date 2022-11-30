Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 348.1% in November

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,567. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
