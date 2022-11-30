Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 348.1% in November

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,567. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,983,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after buying an additional 4,791,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,103,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 70,782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 303,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

