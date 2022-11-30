freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRTAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($32.99) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €23.00 ($23.71) to €24.00 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

