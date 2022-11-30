Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 127,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ BHAT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,335. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

