Function X (FX) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $71.58 million and $366,730.99 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
