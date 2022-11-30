Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.28

Shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $7.06. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 2,707 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films ( NASDAQ:FFHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.