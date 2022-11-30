FY2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.82. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.55. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

