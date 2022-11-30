FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $12.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.87 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is -8.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.