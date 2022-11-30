G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

