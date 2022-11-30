Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 17,268 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $510,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 43.5% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In related news, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,915.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 0.6 %

WOW opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

